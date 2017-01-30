WASHINGTON — D.C. police Monday released a photo of the man suspected of forcing a Georgetown University student into his vehicle and trying to get him to withdraw cash from ATMs in the area.

The student told police he was walking near the 3400 block of O Street Northwest in Georgetown Jan. 26 when the man approached him at about 3:20 p.m., asked him for money and then forced him into the vehicle, police said.

The student was unharmed after the reported kidnapping and said the suspect did not display a weapon.

The suspect made several stops at ATMs and stores to try to force the student to take out money from several ATMs and stores in D.C. and Maryland, police said.

Police described the suspect as a bearded white man in his late 30s to 40s with dark hair. He is described as having a medium build, between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt and gray necktie.

In a safety alert issued to students Friday, Georgetown University confirmed the victim is a student there.

His vehicle is described as a light gray or silver SUV. D.C. police also released a video of the suspect and his vehicle.

