9:32 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC police release photo…

DC police release photo of suspect in Georgetown kidnapping

By Jack Moore January 30, 2017 1:23 pm 01/30/2017 01:23pm
5 Shares

WASHINGTON — D.C. police Monday released a photo of the man suspected of forcing a Georgetown University student into his vehicle and trying to get him to withdraw cash from ATMs in the area.

D.C. police on Moday released a photo of the man suspected of forcing a Georgetown University student into his vehicle and trying to get him to withdraw cash from ATMs in D.C. and Maryland. (Courtesy D.C. police)
D.C. police on Monday released a photo of the suspect in the Georgetown kidnapping. (Courtesy D.C. police)

The student told police he was walking near the 3400 block of O Street Northwest in Georgetown Jan. 26 when the man approached him at about 3:20 p.m., asked him for money and then forced him into the vehicle, police said.

The student was unharmed after the reported kidnapping and said the suspect did not display a weapon.

The suspect made several stops at ATMs and stores to try to force the student to take out money from several ATMs and stores in D.C. and Maryland, police said.

Police described the suspect as a bearded white man in his late 30s to 40s with dark hair. He is described as having a medium build, between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt and gray necktie.

In a safety alert issued to students Friday, Georgetown University confirmed the victim is a student there.

His vehicle is described as a light gray or silver SUV. D.C. police also released a video of the suspect and his vehicle.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
d.c. police georgetown kidnapping Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC police release photo…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News