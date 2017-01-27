Police report: Georgetown student kidnapped, driven to ATMs

WASHINGTON — A Georgetown University student was forced off a street near campus Thursday afternoon and into an SUV, where he was driven to several ATMs and stores in an attempt to get cash from his credit card, according to D.C. police.

Police said Friday the suspect is a bearded white man in his late 30s to 40s with dark hair. He is described as having a medium build, between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt and gray necktie.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light gray or silver-colored sport-utility vehicle or crossover-style four-door.

In a safety alert issued to students Friday, Georgetown University confirmed the victim is a student there.

The reported kidnapping took place at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday while the man was walking in the 3400 block of O Street Northwest. He told police he was walking down the street when the other man approached him and asked for money, according to a public police report.

After he hesitated to answer, the suspect grabbed him by the arm and pulled him into his car, the report stated. The man said the suspect drove him to several ATMs and two different stores in D.C. and Maryland to try to get cash and purchase merchandise. The man said all the transactions were declined and then the suspect fled in his vehicle about two hours after the man was first forced into his vehicle.

D.C. police said the victim and the suspect are known to have been in two locations Thursday afternoon — near the Tenleytown Metro Station, in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, and near the Friendship Heights Metro station, in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

D.C. police spokeswoman Aquita Brown said the victim did not report sustaining any injures and that the suspect did not display a weapon. D.C. police said the man and the suspect did not know each other.

The man filed a police report at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the police TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The suspect and vehicle can be seen in this video:

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.