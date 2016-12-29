Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in attempted sex assault at DC hotel

WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made in an attempted sexual assault at a D.C. hotel last month.

On Thursday, police arrested 18-year-old Ernesto Agustin Mendoza and charged him with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse while armed after an incident at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the 1000 block of H Street in Northwest on Nov. 26. Police said Mendoza has no fixed address.

Police said on the evening of Nov. 26, the suspect backed the victim up against a bed and put the knife to her throat, demanding she undress. The woman was able to fight him off and get away.

Police have not released any additional details about Mendoza’s arrest.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.