Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in attempted sex assault at DC hotel

By Sarah Beth Hensley December 29, 2016 4:15 pm 12/29/2016 04:15pm
WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made in an attempted sexual assault at a D.C. hotel last month.

On Thursday, police arrested 18-year-old Ernesto Agustin Mendoza and charged him with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse while armed after an incident at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the 1000 block of H Street in Northwest on Nov. 26. Police said Mendoza has no fixed address.

Police said on the evening of Nov. 26, the suspect backed the victim up against a bed and put the knife to her throat, demanding she undress. The woman was able to fight him off and get away.

Police have not released any additional details about Mendoza’s arrest.

Topics:
attempted sexual assault DC hotel assault grand hyatt Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Washington, DC News