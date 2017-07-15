501.5
Home » Traffic » Transportation News » Expect significant weekend BW…

Expect significant weekend BW Parkway delays; some Dulles Toll Road work too

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith July 13, 2017 4:28 am 07/13/2017 04:28am
7 Shares
The Dulles Toll Road on March 23, 2017. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — One of two southbound lanes on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is scheduled to be closed this weekend and next weekend near BWI Marshall Airport, which could cause significant delays.

The State Highway Administration work is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday on July 14-17 and July 21-24, weather permitting.

The work includes repaving the stretch of Md. 295 between Interstate 195 and Md. 100, repairing guardrails and improving drainage.

With a southbound lane blocked all weekend over the roughly three-mile stretch, more drivers could divert onto I-95, adding to traffic there as well.

Drivers leaving the airport who still want to take the parkway may want to consider using Aviation Boulevard (Md. 170) past the Amtrak station to reach Md. 100 in order to get on the BW Parkway beyond the work zone.

Related Stories

The work is not scheduled to affect northbound traffic.

Dulles Airport traffic impact this weekend too

While it is not likely to create as much of a traffic jam as the Maryland work, Silver Line construction on the Reston Town Center station Saturday will cause some lane changes on the Dulles Access Road and Dulles Toll Road.

From 6 a.m. to midnight July 15, the eastbound Dulles Access Road (traffic coming from the airport) will be shifted into the left lane of the Dulles Toll Road in the 1.1 mile stretch between the Fairfax County Parkway and Reston Parkway.

Dulles Toll Road drivers will use the two right lanes as usual, and cones will keep the access road separated.

(Courtesy MWAA)

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said drivers coming from the airport who want to exit at the Fairfax County Parkway or Reston Parkway should follow signs a few miles in advance of the exit that will direct them into the toll road lanes.

Similar lane shifts are expected to continue on future weekends, as the pedestrian bridges and other large pieces are put in place at the new Silver Line stations, which are due to open by 2020.

More significant upcoming DTR construction impact is long-term

A longer-term detour is scheduled to start Sunday for some Dulles Toll Road drivers just west of the Fairfax County Parkway.

Beginning Sunday night (weather permitting) and continuing through the end of the year, eastbound drivers on the Dulles Toll Road who want to exit to the Fairfax County Parkway will be required to go through the Herndon-Monroe Park & Ride lot.

The detour includes a speed limit of 35 mph, and will take drivers next to a busy park and ride and bus pickup and drop-off area.

The Park & Ride lot and bus bays will remain open as usual.

Work crews plan utility and ramp work in the area as part of construction of the Herndon Metro Station in the median of the highway there.

(Courtesy VDOT)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bw parkway bwi dulles toll road Local News max smith Metro Silver Line Traffic Transportation News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?