Car2go upgrades DC fleet with Mercedes-Benz

WASHINGTON — Car2go members in D.C. now have the option of driving “luxury” or “smart.”

The company has added Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA models to its D.C. fleet, providing members with a choice between the traditional compact smart car and the new 4-door passenger vehicles starting Monday.

“D.C. is among the first in North America to receive the new CLA and GLA vehicles, with around 70 vehicles hitting the streets later this month and into February,” said Blaire Kniffin, communications manager with Car2go.

The rollout of these new, larger vehicles is a “significant investment” by the company that demonstrates “its confidence in the continued growth and adoption of carsharing in North America,” she said.

Equipped for more people and cargo, the Mercedes-Benz CLA or GLA comes with additional features including heated front seats, blind spot assist, full smartphone integration and a panoramic sunroof.

Members can opt to drive a Benz vehicle the same way they would a Car2go Smart car: by finding a car using the app, reserving the vehicle and entering their 4-digit pin number.

Car2go anticipates that Mercedes-Benz vehicles will make up most of its North American fleet by the end of this year.

Austin, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and D.C. are the first locations to see the Mercedes cars.

See video of how to use Car2go Mercedes-Benz vehicles below.

