WASHINGTON — The Confederate battle flag has been displayed at the Charles County Fair for years. But this year, for the first time, it will not be.

In recent years, the fair had received complaints about the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ continued display of the flag at the event.

But after that group met Monday night with fair officials, it was decided that a change was needed.

“The flag will not be flown. No symbols of the Confederacy will be on the fairgrounds, not for sale or display,” said J.T. Hindle, the president of the fair’s board of directors.

The reason is safety, he said.

“We wanted the safety for our fairgoers while they were here, while they were getting here and while they were leaving,” Hindle added.

“We’re certainly very pleased that … these groups were able to get together and work this out between themselves,” said Peter Murphy, president of the Board of Charles County Commissioners.

The commissioners don’t control the fair, which is run by a nonprofit organization that owns the fairgrounds.

But commissioners had scheduled a Tuesday night discussion to consider urging fair operators to prevent the flag from being displayed this year.

The Charles County Fair is scheduled to run Sept. 14—17.

