Ex-Charles Co. school aide charged with sex abuse of students; 2 tested for HIV

WASHINGTON — A former middle school aide was indicted in Charles County on Friday on charges of sexually abusing students and creating child pornography.

Charles County investigators said that Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30 of Waldorf, abused the middle school students in a classroom, at his home and at other locations. Bell told investigators that he is HIV positive and tests confirmed that he carries the sexually transmitted virus.

Bell was an instructional aide at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School before he was terminated in December. He also served as the head indoor track coach at LaPlata High School, and previously worked as an aide at J.P. Ryon Elementary School. He was hired in 2014.

Seven victims have been identified and police hope to speak with three other children who might also have been victims. But investigators said that Bell could have victimized more children and they want to hear from parents if their children had any inappropriate contact with Bell, officials said Monday.

The victims range from sixth- to eighth-grade students, said Sheriff Troy Berry.

So far, two of the children have been tested to determine whether they too had been infected with HIV, but the tests came back negative. It can take up to six months for the virus to be detected.

An inappropriate text to a high student launched the investigation in December — that student was not sexually assaulted. Police seized computers and several phones from Bell that uncovered the child pornography and other evidence that led to the indictment, officials said.

Berry said that Bell had no criminal history.

Two routine background checks conducted by Charles County Public Schools revealed that Bell had a clean record, said Superintendent Kimberly Hill.

“It is devastating to us that something like this could take place in a classroom, in a school building where adults are charged with taking care of children,” Hill said.

She pledged to find out what happened and how Bell was able to abuse the students on school property.

Bell was arrested on Friday was ordered held with out bail during a hearing on Monday.

State’s Attorney Anthony Covington said that more charges are pending.

