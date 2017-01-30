WASHINGTON — A former teacher’s aide at the center of a shocking child pornography case has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Deonte Carraway appeared in federal court in Greenbelt Monday. He’s a former elementary school teacher’s aide in Prince George’s County who prosecutors say directed young students to perform sexual acts that were recorded with cellphones.

Carraway was arrested last year and charged with 15 federal counts. He still faces more than 200 state charges in the case.

He faces 60 to 100 years in prison.

