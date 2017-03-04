Driver dies after losing control, hitting tree in Md.

WASHINGTON — A driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree late Friday night in Waldorf, Maryland, police said.

The 18-year-old man was driving a Honda south on St. Peters Church Road when he came to a curve and lost control of the car, Charles County police said in a news release. The car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

Once next of kin have been notified, the man’s name will be released, police said.

Investigations into the crash are still underway.

