Mazda adds fresh style, elegant design to 2017 Mazda 6 Touring

The Mazda 6 might not be the most popular midsize sedan but it surprises with good driving dynamics and an upscale interior. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

WASHINGTON — The Mazda 6 Grand Touring moves more upscale for 2017.

Mazda has been the fun-to-drive brand for a while and the Mazda 6 is no exception — and that’s a pretty rare attribute in the midsize sedan class these days. Fun-to-drive, yes, but little things seemed to dog the Mazda 6 based on my past drives in the last three or four years. So did this latest update fix those things to put the Mazda 6 on a level playing field with the rest of the class?

My biggest gripe from before was the inside of this sedan and not really the interior itself; it was always very nice. Rather, my problem was with the cabin noise which was more noticeable on the highway than its competition. For 2017, Mazda takes that on by adding noise absorption material and sealing seams on the car. There is also thicker glass for the front windows. While you can’t really see the changes, they do help quiet the ride. You still hear some engine noise but you want that in a driver’s car. Still, with the decreased noise it’s more aligned with the rest of the class.

The driving environment has been upgraded for 2017, if you choose the top of-the-line Grand Touring trim level. My tester also included the premium package, which gives this $34,500 sedan a very upscale look and feel. The Nappa Leather seats offer a high-quality look and feel of a more expensive luxury car, and there’s even a heated steering wheel and heated front and rear seats.

Space is also a strong suit of the Mazda 6 with ample room in the front and back. The 7-inch display is easy to use, and the controller knob on the center console is very “luxury car.” It works really well after you get the hang of it. The volume control is also on the center console. Trying to remember it’s there takes a bit of time.

Mazda prides itself as a driver’s car company, and the Mazda 6 is really at the top of the segment for driving dynamics. With 184 hp from the 2.5L four- cylinder engine, it isn’t the most powerful midsize sedan but it uses the power very well. Most of the time it feels like plenty of power, a few times I wished for another 15 to 20 horsepower. The solid six-speed automatic is happy rushing shift at redline or being a leisure, normal automatic. I wish you could get a manual at the Grand Touring level. I can’t complain about the handling. It’s very good, if not a touch more firm than others.

New for 2017 is G-Vectoring control that improves the cornering ability by reducing the torque in the start of a turn and that helps put more weight on the front wheels. This allows the car to stay in the lane while being a bit faster at the end of the turn. Safety is also improved with Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition for 2017 to go along with Smart Brake Assist and Radar Cruise Control. Fuel economy is listed at 30 mpg in combined driving, but I could manage just 27 mpg in my week of driving on this 700-mile new car.

On the outside, the Mazda 6 received many of its styling updates last year, and for 2017 there are some tweaks: mainly the new turn indicators. That’s fine, as the style is still fresh and the design very elegant in a class of mostly conservative styled sedans. The Mazda 6 Grand Touring looks lean and sculpted, especially with the large 19-inch wheels. In the rear, there is a tasteful small spoiler and dual exhaust system that hints at the sporty nature of the sedan. One other new item for 2017 is the Machine Gray Metallic paint that’s a bit understated, but it’s very deep-looking on the car, and it helps show of some of the curves of the body.

The Mazda 6 might not be the most popular midsize sedan but it surprises with good driving dynamics and an upscale interior. Marked improvements to the cabin make it a quiet highway driver and new safety features for 2017 mean this a safe and fun-driving sedan.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.