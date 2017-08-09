501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Redskins-themed Ashburn restaurant closes

Redskins-themed Ashburn restaurant closes

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh August 9, 2017 4:04 pm 08/09/2017 04:04pm
9 Shares
The Redskins-themed restaurant Hail & Hog closes its door after only 15 months in operation. (Courtesy g3 Restaurants)

WASHINGTON — Just 15 months after opening, Hail & Hog Kitchen and Tap has closed for good.

The two-story Redskins-themed restaurant’s demise, first reported by Eater DC and Sports Foodie and confirmed by WTOP, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, but had continued to operate during the reorganization process.

Related Stories

Hail & Hog made a splash when it opened its 12,000-square-foot restaurant with roof deck at One Loudoun Downtown District in May. It included both a higher-end restaurant and a sports bar, as well as a radio and television studio for Redskins broadcasts.

The restaurant was owned by Houston-based operator Great Grill Group, or g3, which also recently closed an Indianapolis Colts-themed restaurant after six years.

The company still runs restaurants in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
ashburn Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Hail & Hog jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News Local News Loudoun County, VA News redskins restaurant Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?