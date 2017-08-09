Redskins-themed Ashburn restaurant closes

WASHINGTON — Just 15 months after opening, Hail & Hog Kitchen and Tap has closed for good.

The two-story Redskins-themed restaurant’s demise, first reported by Eater DC and Sports Foodie and confirmed by WTOP, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, but had continued to operate during the reorganization process.

Hail & Hog made a splash when it opened its 12,000-square-foot restaurant with roof deck at One Loudoun Downtown District in May. It included both a higher-end restaurant and a sports bar, as well as a radio and television studio for Redskins broadcasts.

The restaurant was owned by Houston-based operator Great Grill Group, or g3, which also recently closed an Indianapolis Colts-themed restaurant after six years.

The company still runs restaurants in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio.

