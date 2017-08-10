Mission Services to add 400 jobs, expand Tysons Corner location

WASHINGTON — A Tysons Corner-based IT services company says it will create 400 new jobs as it expands its operation in Fairfax County

Mission Services, Inc. says it chose to stay in Tysons Corner over bids from cities in Maryland, Colorado, Florida, Ohio and Texas.

The deciding factor, according to MSI President Venkatesh Joshi, was access.

“Tysons Corner, Virginia’s largest office market, is one of the leading business centers in the United States, and the monumental growth and development of the Fairfax County business community has allowed Mission Services, Inc. ease of access to not only our clients, but also our business partner,” he said in a company statement.

“Proximity to Washington D.C., Dulles Airport, and Metro’s Silver Line increases our ability to conduct business face-to-face, and reach a diverse employee base,” Joshi said.

Founded in 2010, MSI emphasizes intelligence analysis, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, systems engineering, and program management support. MSI has staff deployed on four continents providing support to federal government and private-sector clients.

The firm said it planned to invest $820,000 to expand it’s current Jones Branch Drive location.

“Currently, we’re in about 1,400 square feet — and we’re about to double in space,” said Alexis Samuel, operations manager for MIS.

Samuel predicts further expansion in the future.

“We’re very confident that 400 is probably going to be the minimum,” she said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.