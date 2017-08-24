In debt? New survey reveals what most people still don’t give up

WASHINGTON — CareerBuilder is out with a report that details the staggering amount of American workers who are living paycheck-to-paycheck, but it also asked those struggling what they aren’t willing to sacrifice, despite their financial stress.

When asked what they absolutely would not give up, regardless of financial concerns, survey respondents put an internet connection at the very top of the list, cited by 54 percent of respondents.

Smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices were also off-limits for cutting from the budget, cited by 53 percent.

Also on the absolutely-won’t-give-up list:

Driving, 48 percent

Pets, 37 percent

Cable, 21 percent

Going out to eat, 19 percent

Traveling, 17 percent

Education, 13 percent

Buying gifts for people, 13 percent

Alcohol, 11 percent

The CareerBuilder report says 78 percent of American workers are now counting down the days until the next paycheck, up from 75 percent who said they were living check-to-check in its survey last year.

And making more doesn’t necessarily mean stretching less. Nearly one in 10 workers making $100,000 or more says he lives check-to-check.

More than half of those surveyed who said they were in debt, said they think they always will be.

The national survey, conducted by Harris Poll from May 24 to June 16, included 3,500 full-time U.S. workers across industries and company sizes.

