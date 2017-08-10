501.5
$10M Potomac mansion is this year’s DC Design House

August 30, 2017
This year's D.C. Design House is a 27,000-square-foot mansion in Potomac, Maryland, and it can be yours for a mere $10.28 million.

WASHINGTON — A 27,000-square-foot Potomac Mansion has been chosen as this year’s D.C. Design House, an annual benefit for the Children’s National Health System.

The estate, at 9004 Congressional Court, Potomac, Maryland, is currently listed for sale by Long & Foster for $10.28 million.

The four-story home with nine bedrooms, nine full baths and four half-baths, includes a ballroom, several kitchens, a library with his and hers offices, a pool and pool house with apartment, a cinema and an elevator.

The two-acre property was built in 2009.

This year’s D.C. Design House will be a showcase for 23 designers who have been working on the home since Aug. 14.

The home will be open to the public from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. The monthlong showcase this year will also include four pop-up boutiques and an on-site cafe featuring Relish Catering. Tickets are $35.

This is the 10th year for the D.C. Design House fundraiser, which has raised more than 1.78 million to date for Children’s National. Ticket sales, as well as proceeds from the boutiques and designer sales will be donated to Children’s National.

