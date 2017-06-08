800

Chipotle to give free food to nurses on June 14

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens June 8, 2017 4:44 pm 06/08/2017 04:44pm
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. hipotle, which is trying to revive its fortunes after being rattled by food safety scares, says a third of its board members will leave in May after their terms expire. In a filing Friday, March 17, 2017, Chipotle said the four members who won’t seek re-election in May are John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WASHINGTON — Nurses help many in need, and Chipotle is planning to give back to those in the industry later this month with free food.

Chipotle announced Thursday that nurses can participate in a buy-one/get-one special on June 14. Nurses need to bring their nurse ID to Chipotle locations in the U.S. or Canada.

Nurses can get a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of one entree of equal or greater value. The special applies to in-restaurant orders only, Chipotle said.

Also, it applies to all types of nurses and lasts all day.

The offer comes days after the chain released the findings of its internal investigation into a cyber attack that hit more than 2,250 Chipotle stores on March 24, affecting customers through April 18. Customers in Maryland were impacted.

Chipotle urged affected Maryland customers to reach out to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office for guidance.

