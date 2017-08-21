501.5
Baltimore police video reportedly shows a re-enacted evidence seizure

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP August 21, 2017 8:56 pm 08/21/2017 08:56pm
FILE — A Baltimore Police Department patch is seen on Commissioner Kevin Davis's uniform as he speaks at a news conference at the department's headquarters in Baltimore, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in response to the Department of Justice's request for a 90-day delay of a hearing on its proposed overhaul of the police department. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Two Baltimore police body-worn camera videos released in the last two months have led to investigations into possible evidence planting, and Monday brought word of a third disturbing video.

The Baltimore City state’s attorney’s office said it was notified earlier this month that an officer “self-reported” a video recorded in June.

As a result of the police video, the office said, 43 court cases have been or will be dropped.

The police video captures “questionable activity” by an officer, according to the prosecutor’s office. The officer said the video showed a re-enactment of evidence being seized.

The police department’s internal affairs division will investigate.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith told WTOP that the officer’s status has not changed, and that the issue that the officer “self-reported” will be addressed by the department at a later time.

“The body-worn camera program was established to fight crime, better protect officers and foster public trust,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in a statement. “Whether planting evidence, re-enacting the seizure of evidence or prematurely turning off the department-issued body-worn camera, those actions misrepresent the truth and undermine public trust.”

