Md. police employee suspended over posting related to student’s death

By John Domen May 22, 2017 11:51 pm 05/22/2017 11:51pm
WASHINGTON — An Anne Arundel County Police Department civilian employee has been suspended for a social media post related to the stabbing of a Bowie State University student over the weekend.

The department confirms that Welby Burgone, who works in the communications section, is the one who is suspended. The former police academy recruit posted a comment that mocked the victim of the stabbing in a thread that praised the suspected killer.

In a statement, police Chief Timothy Altomare called the posting a “betrayal of the values” of the department.

Burgone was suspended within hours after the department had been notified of the posting.

