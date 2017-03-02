12:43 pm, March 12, 2017
Police: 2 busted in Anne Arundel home invasion, shooting

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 12, 2017 12:18 pm 03/12/2017 12:18pm
WASHINGTON — Two men were arrested early this morning in connection to a home invasion and shooting in Anne Arundel, Maryland.

Dangelo Edward Fowler, 23, of Clinton, Maryland and Jerron Marquise Berry, 23, of Glen Burnie, Maryland have been charged with home invasion, attempted murder, assault, handgun charges and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The arrests follow a police response to an emergency call in the 8100 block on Edge Rock Way at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once there, officers found two men inside the house suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that two suspects had knocked on the door and forced their way inside. A struggle followed, and the two victims were shot.

Both suspects then fled in a silver vehicle.

The vehicle, traveling at high speed with its headlights off, was spotted by additional responding officers.

Police were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. A witness who was brought to the scene identified the vehicle’s occupants as the shooting suspects.

Officers also discovered and seized a large amount of marijuana and cash from the vehicle.

At this time, detectives believe this was a targeted incident. The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

