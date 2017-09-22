201.5
Photos: The dogs and cats of Congress

By WTOP Staff September 22, 2017 1:10 pm 09/22/2017 01:10pm
The Humane Rescue Alliance, visited Capitol Hill offices to snap pictures of senators and representatives with their pets. See photos.

WASHINGTON — It’s a famous saying often attributed to President Harry Truman: If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.

Or a cat works, too.

Lawmakers from both houses of Congress and both sides of the aisle have clearly taken that advice to heart.

The Humane Rescue Alliance, visited Capitol Hill offices to snap pictures of senators and representatives with their beloved four-legged friends and the pets of some of their staff members.

To find out more about adopting your own new best friend, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance website.

