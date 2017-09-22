Photos: The dogs and cats of Congress

The Humane Rescue Alliance, visited Capitol Hill offices to snap pictures of senators and representatives with their pets. See photos.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sits with her dog, Kirby. She has had 7-year-old Kirby for almost six years. The pup travels with the senator throughout her home state of California. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

WASHINGTON — It’s a famous saying often attributed to President Harry Truman: If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.

Or a cat works, too.

Lawmakers from both houses of Congress and both sides of the aisle have clearly taken that advice to heart.

The Humane Rescue Alliance, visited Capitol Hill offices to snap pictures of senators and representatives with their beloved four-legged friends and the pets of some of their staff members.

