Bald eagle rescued in Southeast DC

An injured bald eagle was rescued in Southeast D.C. Saturday, just in time for the Fourth of July.

An injured bald eagle was rescued by the Humane Rescue Alliance Saturday in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

WASHINGTON — An injured bald eagle was rescued in Southeast D.C. Saturday, just in time for the Fourth of July.

The Humane Rescue Alliance reported that its Field Services team rescued an adult bald eagle that was demonstrating labored breathing, lethargy and was unable to fly.

The team caught the bird and transported it to City Wildlife.

The North American species was in danger of extinction some 40 years ago due to the impact of the use of the pesticide DDT, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Habitat protection afforded by the Endangered Species Act, banning of DDT and other conservation activities led to the bald eagles’ recovery.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.