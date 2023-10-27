WTOP Top Kid: Reston teen helps remove performing arts barriers for kids

August Rivers, a senior at South Lakes High School, worked with other students to create “Reston Stars,” which gives out scholarships to kids in need.

WTOP’s TOP Kids program is sponsored by Northwest Federal Credit Union. In addition to being featured on-air and online, winning kids also get a chance at $500.

August Gabriel Rivers’ love of theater started at an early age. The 17-year-old from Reston, Virginia, was able to hone his craft through theater enrichment programs, many of which he participated in outside of school. Joining those extra programs took money.

“Performing art programs tend be very expensive,” Rivers said.

In his case, he said he was fortunate his parents could cover the costs for joining camps and other programs, but he said it was not lost on him that for some kids, the cost was a barrier that kept them from participating in what they loved.

“We just don’t want people to miss out on getting into theater for financial reasons,” Rivers said.

So, to help some kids overcome that barrier, Rivers, a senior at South Lakes High School, worked with other students to create “Reston Stars,” which gives out scholarships to kids in need.

Rivers said once word got out about Reston Stars, the applications poured in.

“It’s very apparent that this is a need based on such a rapid response and applicants,” Rivers said.

He said this year, through its Reston Stars “Golden Age” Cabaret Fundraiser, the organization raised $2,500. That works out to scholarships for six kids.

For some of this year’s recipients, the money will pay for theater camps, violin lessons and even singing lessons.

After being nominated for WTOP’s Top Kids program for his work on Reston Stars, Rivers was named a finalist. The award is $500, and that money is already accounted for, he said.

“We got two extra scholarships because of the money from this award. So, we are very excited about that! Because for every kid, I mean, getting the chance to do this can be a life changing thing,” he said.

Rivers said he encourages other kids, and even adults, who see a problem in their community to step up and try to help solve it, even if they may be hesitant to do so at first.

“You know, there can be some really positive change [that comes] from it,” he said.