WTOP Top Kid: Bethesda teen serves breakfasts to those in need

While many 15-year-olds spend their time hanging out with friends or playing video games on the weekend, Carter Jillings of Bethesda, Maryland, has been spending some of his time trying to address food insecurity in his own backyard.

Carter Jillings, 15, volunteers with a program to serve breakfasts to those in need. (Courtesy Matt Jillings)

The sophomore at Georgetown Prep has spent several weekends this year volunteering for St. Paul’s Parish’s “Grate Patrol.”

On Saturday mornings, the group of volunteers comes together to bring food to people without homes.

According to the program’s website, Grate Patrol began in 1981 when a parishioner of the church began serving beef soup and bologna sandwiches to homeless individuals seen sleeping on grates. They sleep on grates especially in colder months to keep warm, Jillings explained.

Jillings said the group now serves breakfast to those in need at tent encampments in the city.

“They’re very nice, very appreciative,” Jillings said.

In addition to the feeling he gets by helping, Jillings said he has also learned from the people he has helped just by listening.

“There’s definitely a lot of interesting stories,” Jillings said.

Jillings’ work in the community has made him a finalist for WTOP Top Kid. The honor comes with a $500 prize. What Jillings plans to do with some of the money might not be a surprise.

“I plan to donate some of it to Grate Patrol to help them, so they can buy breakfasts … for the project that they’re doing,” he said.

He also encourages others to take part in Grate Patrol or donate to the effort, so they can continue serving the meals.

