Turkey’s Kurdish region greets a conditional PKK pardon with relief, joy and doubt

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AP) — Residents in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish-populated southeastern region reacted with a mix of relief, joy and uncertainty…

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AP) — Residents in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish-populated southeastern region reacted with a mix of relief, joy and uncertainty on Tuesday after parliament approved a conditional pardon for thousands of Kurdish militants, offering them a potential path toward integration into normal life in Turkey.

Lawmakers on Monday voted overwhelmingly in favor of the legislation that is aimed at advancing a peace effort between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which waged a long-running insurgency before announcing last year that it would lay down its weapons. The measures, however, will only come into effect after Turkish authorities have verified that the group has fully disarmed.

Residents in Diyarbakir, the region’s main city, expressed hope the new law will bring peace — as well as prosperity to a region that has lagged behind economically.

“I was really very happy. I even applauded (the result) in my own home,” said 70-year-old retiree Ali Akdogan. “The economy will improve, good things will happen, people will start doing business.”

“I believe it will bring peace,” he continued, noting that since the start of the peace process there have been no deaths related to the conflict, which killed thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants over more than four decades.

Hasan Gecti, a 56-year-old shop owner, also said he believes the stability and lack of violence will benefit the region’s people economically and socially but suggested that other matters, such as greater Kurdish rights, have not been addressed.

Among other issues, Kurds have been calling for broader use of their language in education and public services, along with greater political rights, including an end to the government’s practice of ousting elected mayors and replacing them with government-appointed officials.

“Has the Kurdish issue been directly solved? That’s a bit of a question mark. In my opinion, only the terrorism problem has been solved,” Gecti said. “Unfortunately, the Kurdish issue still remains where it is.”

The PKK’s objectives evolved from independence to Kurdish rights

The PKK declared a decision to dissolve itself last year in response to a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

The group then staged a symbolic disarmament ceremony in northern Iraq, where it is based, and announced that it was withdrawing fighters from key locations in Turkey to Iraq.

The PKK launched the insurgency in the 1980s, initially with the aim of establishing a Kurdish state in the southeast of the country. Over time, the objective evolved into a campaign for autonomy and rights for Kurds within Turkey. Kurds are estimated to make up around 15–20% of Turkey’s population.

The new legislation will suspend some prison sentences for convicted PKK members and postpone ongoing investigations and trials against others for five or 10 years, depending on the severity of the alleged offenses. If no terror-related crime is committed within the time frame, the cases will be dropped.

Turkish media reports said thousands of PKK members are likely to benefit, including those in exile in Europe and those who are based in Iraq and Syria.

Militants convicted of intentional killings and those sentenced to life terms before 2005 are excluded from the bill’s provisions. This applies to Ocalan and other senior PKK figures.

Further reforms needed, Kurdish leaders warn

Mehmet Kaya, head of the Diyarbakir Chamber of Trade and Industry, welcomed the fact that the legislation was passed with an overwhelming majority.

“It signals that violence is ending and the doors of politics are opening,” he said.

However, the law alone does not solve the Kurdish issue and that further reforms will be needed, he added.

“If the step taken from now bring sustainable democratization, social policies, and economic policies develop — which is the expectation — then the region will go through an important phase,” Kaya said.

In a statement carried by the PKK-linked ANF news outlet, the group on Monday described the Turkish legislation as a “beginning” to resolving outstanding issues but “has serious shortcomings and deficiencies.”

It called for Ocalan’s release from prison, for democratic reforms and Kurdish rights.

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Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

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