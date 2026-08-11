Investigators say Myanmar’s military has escalated airstrikes against civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar ’s military has increasingly used low-cost aircraft such as motorized paragliders and gyrocopters in escalating aerial…

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar ’s military has increasingly used low-cost aircraft such as motorized paragliders and gyrocopters in escalating aerial attacks that kill civilians in its conflict with armed, anti-government groups, a U.N. investigation said in a report Tuesday.

Separately, a major ethnic armed group fighting the government in Rakhine state said 20 civilians had been killed in strikes by the military so far this month.

Myanmar’s military government did not immediately respond to either the U.N. probe or the allegations by the Arakan Army. In the past, the military has said it only attacks legitimate targets of war, accusing the resistance forces of being terrorists.

The report by the United Nations-established Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, or IIMM, details a yearlong investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Myanmar’s military and affiliated militias, as well as the opposition armed groups.

It found that abuses escalated around the country’s army-organized elections in December and January. The IIMM said it observed a notable escalation in aerial attacks in the months preceding the elections and that they have continued unabated afterward, with investigators also documenting a pattern of deliberate arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence.

The IIMM said civilian casualties are worsened by the military’s increasing use of “double-tap” aerial attacks, in which a second strike follows the first, apparently targeting first responders, people helping the wounded and those trying to flee.

The IIMM said the Myanmar military was increasingly using motorized paragliders — also known as paramotors — as well as gyrocopters and drones to carry out low-altitude airstrikes with unguided explosives.

In several recent incidents in the upper Sagaing region, paramotor pilots allegedly cut their engines as they approached targets, allowing them to glide silently and leaving civilians little or no warning to flee or seek shelter, the report said.

The IIMM’s report came as the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic armed group fighting the army in Rakhine, said that about 20 civilians were killed and 22 injured in airstrikes across three townships from Aug. 1-11, including one attack involving up to eight aircraft that lasted about an hour.

The military-backed government has not publicly commented on the alleged attacks.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent organization that keeps detailed tallies of arrests and casualties linked to the civil war, more than 8,000 civilians have been killed and more than 31,000 arrested by Myanmar’s security forces since 2021.

The IIMM, which was established by the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2018 to monitor violations of international law in Myanmar, said it gathered evidence from more than 1,600 sources and witnesses that can be used in future prosecutions of those responsible.

“Behind every piece of evidence we collect are people whose lives have been devastated by these crimes,” group leader Nicholas Koumjian said in the report. “Communities across Myanmar are not only living under the constant threat of violence but are also coping with the profound and lasting impact of what they have endured.”

The IIMM said it is also investigating serious crimes allegedly committed by armed groups opposed to the military, including members of the Arakan Army, who have been accused of rape and other sexual violence against Rohingya Muslim women, summary executions, child recruitment and the destruction of mosques in Rakhine.

The report said numerous people were also arrested under an electoral law that carries up to 20 years in prison or the death penalty for acts such as criticizing the elections online or distributing “anti-election” leaflets.

The election was dismissed by the critics as a sham designed to consolidate the military’s grip on power after its 2021 takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering deadly civil war.

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