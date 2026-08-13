Torrential rain near Tokyo causes flooding and paralyzes traffic, killing 1

TOKYO (AP) — Record-breaking heavy rain pounded eastern Japan Thursday, flooding roads and homes, paralyzing traffic and causing power outages…

TOKYO (AP) — Record-breaking heavy rain pounded eastern Japan Thursday, flooding roads and homes, paralyzing traffic and causing power outages to tens of thousands of homes near Tokyo, officials said. At least one person was found dead.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its most severe warning for heavy rain in 14 municipalities in the Chiba prefecture, warning residents of floods and landslides.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said one person was found dead in Ichikawa city, while two people who were trapped inside a flooded car were rescued in the nearby Kashiwa city. Their conditions were not known.

Footage on NHK News showed pedestrians outside the Ichikawa train station wading through floodwater up to their knees, and vehicles stuck on flooded roads elsewhere. Some trains in the area were suspended.

Record-breaking rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters (4 inches) was forecast in just one hour in Chiba City and a number of other nearby cities Thursday night, NHK said. Nearly 220,000 residents in the area were advised to take shelter at safer grounds, the agency said.

JMA forecast official Takuya Hosomi told a televised emergency news conference that unprecedented levels of rainfall were recorded.

The heavy rain comes a day after a tropical storm battered northeastern Japan, injuring at least seven, toppling trees and causing widespread blackouts.

The torrential rain and flooding also caused power outages to 68,000 homes, according to the TEPCO Power Grid.

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