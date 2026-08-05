Spain and Ecuador target cocaine smuggling ring and make 44 arrests

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police on Wednesday said a multiyear investigation with Ecuadorian authorities to bust a drug smuggling ring…

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police on Wednesday said a multiyear investigation with Ecuadorian authorities to bust a drug smuggling ring led to 44 arrests and the confiscation of 21 tons of cocaine.

The Civil Guard said the operation with Ecuador’s National Police, which was overseen by Europol, targeted a ring that was financed by investors in Dubai and was smuggling drugs from South America into Spain in shipping containers.

The first arrests were in March 2025, when Ecuadorian police detained 36 suspects and raided about 50 properties in that country, according to the Civil Guard.

Spanish police then arrested eight suspects in raids on properties in Spain, confiscating 1 million euros ($1.15 million).

The smugglers hid the drugs among commercial goods shipping primarily from the port of Guayaquil.

Smugglers in Ecuador have been using commercial shipments to Europe to hide drugs, often among bananas.

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