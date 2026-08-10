China fails to launch a rocket carrying a coms satellite, state news agency says

BEIJING (AP) — China ‘s launch of a rocket carrying a communications satellite on Monday evening was not successful, state…

BEIJING (AP) — China ‘s launch of a rocket carrying a communications satellite on Monday evening was not successful, state media reported, adding that the cause of the failed launch was under investigation.

The ChinaSat 4B satellite aboard a Long March 7A rocket was launched from the country’s southern island of Hainan, which is home to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, part of China’s space program. The ChinaSat 4B is a comms satellite.

“The rocket experienced an anomaly during the flight and the launch mission failed,” the Xinhua news agency said.

It was the first reported Long March 7A failure since its maiden flight in March 2020, when the rocket malfunctioned after launching from Wenchang, according to Xinhua. China has launched hundreds of missions using Long March carrier rockets delivering internet and communication satellites into a pre-set orbit.

Hainan Island is a popular beach destination off the country’s southern coast.

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