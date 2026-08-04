Brazil cuts diplomatic presence in Argentina after Milei insults Lula

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government on Tuesday announced it is reducing its diplomatic presence in Argentina after renewed attacks…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government on Tuesday announced it is reducing its diplomatic presence in Argentina after renewed attacks by Argentine President Javier Milei on his counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

It is the first time in recent history that such a move takes place between the two neighbors.

A spokesperson for Brazil’s foreign office told The Associated Press that Milei has called Lula “a thief” three times since Sunday. He used similar wording on July 25 at the party convention of Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the former president who will be Lula’s rival in October’s election.

Milei also accused Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of being “trash” during the convention. De Moraes denied a request by the Argentine president to visit former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt.

The Brazilian government recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires, Julio Bitelli, in July, a day after Milei’s first remarks against Lula. Since then, Brazil’s interests in Argentina are represented by a chargé d’affaires, a lower-ranked position.

Bitelli will not return to Argentina as long as Milei continues to make aggressive comments toward Lula, the spokesperson said.

The Brazilian president has not commented on Milei’s remarks. The two have had a frosty relationship since the Argentine leader took office in December 2023.

Milei is a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration is at odds with Lula. Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department revoked the visa of Brazil’s ambassador to Washington in retaliation for Brazil’s denial of visas last month for two American diplomats who sought to visit ahead of upcoming elections.

Lula was officially declared candidate for reelection Sunday at his Workers’ Party convention, where many voiced concerns of foreign interference in the country’s vote.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, a conservative who will once again be Lula’s running mate, said the country’s electronic voting system was so effective that “it doesn’t accept any votes from Argentines and Americans,” in a reference to Milei and Trump.

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