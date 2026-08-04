4 people have been stabbed in London’s Covent Garden area and a woman arrested, police say

LONDON (AP) — London police said Wednesday that a woman has been arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent…

LONDON (AP) — London police said Wednesday that a woman has been arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a busy central area popular with visitors.

The Metropolitan Police said four men, aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 were found with stab wounds and that a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

The injured were taken to a major trauma center following the incident Wednesday afternoon in Endell Street. No further update has been given on the extent of their injuries.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma center by road.

Police previously said that three people had been stabbed in the incident, but in a statement they later confirmed four people were found with stab wounds.

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