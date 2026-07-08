US says it has ended strikes on Iran after hitting some 90 targets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said Thursday it had ended its latest round of airstrikes targeting…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said Thursday it had ended its latest round of airstrikes targeting Iran after hitting some 90 targets.

The U.S. military’s Central Command made the statement.

It released black-and-white footage of what appeared to be strikes targeting an airport runway and missile launchers.

“U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief,” it added.

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