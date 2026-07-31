UN expert flags human rights concerns over Cambodia after talks with PM in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A U.N. official said Friday that Cambodia faces serious human rights issues, including people being…

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A U.N. official said Friday that Cambodia faces serious human rights issues, including people being displaced by armed conflict, human trafficking by cyberscam operators and the jailing of those exercising their freedom of expression.

Former U.S. congressman Tom Andrews said he visited a relocation site on the Cambodian border where 20,000 people are still displaced by last year’s conflict between Cambodia and Thailand. Many told him they had been unable to return to homes in territory now occupied by the Thai military.

Andrews, who is the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, was speaking in the capital, Phnom Penh, after meetings Prime Minister Hun Manet and other senior officials.

Despite the challenges laid out in a prepared “end of mission” statement, Andrews said he was hopeful for the future of the Southeast Asian nation, which he praised for raising living standards through impressive economic development.

“While we may not have agreed on every point, there was an agreement to move forward on the issues that I had identified,” said Andrews, who previously had been the Special Rapporteur for Myanmar, whose military rulers he was fiercely critical of.

Andrews, who started his role in Cambodia in April, said he also met — freely and without restrictions — with opposition politicians, human rights defenders, environmental activists, representatives of civil society organizations, journalists, humanitarian workers, and diplomats.

He was also given free access to places of detention, a displacement camp, and the border region, where last year Cambodia fought several weeks of armed combat with neighboring Thailand.

“It is a matter of international law that those displaced by armed conflict have the right to return to their homes,” he said. “It is imperative that Thailand and Cambodia work together to expedite the return of displaced civilians.” Thailand denies acting illegally.

In a press release about his mission, Andrews acknowledged Cambodia’s recent efforts to crack down on transnational criminal networks while also raising concerns about senior officials who have been allegedly implicated in cyberscam operations.

His concern extended to the plight of many foreigners freed from scam compounds who are unable to return to their homelands.

Andrews said he had received information that more than 100 people may be in detention for exercising their right to freedom of expression, assembly, or association. Cambodia’s government has long had a reputation for repression of political opponents, social activists and the media.

“No one should be behind bars for exercising their fundamental human rights.” he said.

Andrews said the freedom of expression and assembly were critical issues for Cambodia’s next round of elections, saying voters “deserve the right to make an informed choice based upon access to the full range of opinions, information, and perspectives.”

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Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

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