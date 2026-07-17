Turkish authorities detain 17 soccer club officials in illegal betting probe

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Friday detained 17 soccer club officials as part of a widening investigation into…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Friday detained 17 soccer club officials as part of a widening investigation into alleged illegal betting and match-fixing that has tainted Turkish soccer, officials and reports said.

In the latest wave of detentions, suspects were taken into custody in simultaneous raids across Istanbul and nine other provinces after an examination of legal betting platforms’ data from 2020 to 2026 showed they had allegedly placed bets while still serving in official roles, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Those detained included four executives from top-tier Istanbul clubs, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

In addition to the 17 who were taken into custody, detention orders were issued for two other suspects, the agency reported.

“We continue our fight against illegal betting, violence in sports, match‑fixing, and proceeds of crime with determination,” Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said in a statement posted on X. “Any suspicious structure, relationship, or act that undermines the spirit of sport and casts doubt on football’s credibility will be pursued decisively.”

The scandal into the illegal betting in soccer emerged in October, after the Turkish Football Federation launched an investigation into alleged widespread betting by referees on games.

The investigation later extended to players and officials — including from the top-tier Süper Lig — with hundreds of players referred to the Federation’s disciplinary board while dozens of suspects face criminal charges.

The scandal came as a setback to Turkish soccer’s revival in recent years, including its qualification for the World Cup after a 24-year absence. Turkey went out at the group stage.

The country will co-host the men’s 2032 European Championship with Italy.

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