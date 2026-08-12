Prosecutors amass over 800 witness statements in case against man accused of Sydney massacre

SYDNEY (AP) — The case against a man accused of murdering 15 people at a Sydney Hanukkah celebration involved more…

SYDNEY (AP) — The case against a man accused of murdering 15 people at a Sydney Hanukkah celebration involved more than 800 witness statements and more evidence had yet to be examined, a prosecutor told a court Wednesday.

Naveed Akram, 25, appeared briefly in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on 78 charges related to the Dec. 14 massacre at Bondi Beach that police allege was inspired by the Islamic State group.

Prosecutor Danielle New outlined the large quantity of evidence that was still being compiled for the prosecution case.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 28, when prosecutors will update the court on their progress.

More than 800 witness statements had already been examined along with video, ballistic evidence and data from seven electronic devices, New said.

But data from another 12 electronic devices and an improvised explosive device testing report had yet to be reviewed, she said.

Akram and his 50-year-old father, Sajid Akram, allegedly began their attack by throwing four IEDs toward a Jewish crowd, but the devices failed to explode.

Police described the devices as three aluminum pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb containing an explosive, gunpowder and steel ball bearings. While none detonated, police described them as “viable” IEDs.

The father was killed in a gunbattle with police and the son was wounded.

Naveed Akram has not entered pleas to the charges that include murder, attempted murder and committing a terrorist act.

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