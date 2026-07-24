Suicide bomber, gunmen attack security post in northwest Pakistan, killing 15 security personnel

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A suicide bomber backed by gunmen attacked a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 15 members of…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A suicide bomber backed by gunmen attacked a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 15 members of the security forces, the military said Friday.

In a statement, the military said troops repelled the overnight assault in Tank, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and killed 12 militants.

The military blamed the attack on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of providing sanctuary to TTP militants, an allegation Kabul denies.

There was no immediate comment from the group.

According to the military, the attackers attempted to storm the checkpoint but were pushed back by security forces before ramming an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, triggering a powerful blast that severely damaged the checkpoint.

The military said those killed included 12 soldiers, two police officers and a former forest department official.

It said security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the area to search for any remaining attackers.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks targeting police and security forces in recent years. Authorities have blamed the TTP and allied militant groups for much of the violence.

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