Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to attend World Cup final against Argentina

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez plans to attend Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina, his office said…

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez plans to attend Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina, his office said Friday.

Spanish King Felipe VI is also expected to watch the game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

U.S. President Donald Trump will also be at the final. Sánchez and Trump have repeatedly clashed on the world diplomatic stage, including over the Iran war, Spain’s spending on NATO, and U.S. support for Israel’s military response in Gaza to the 2023 Hamas attacks.

Argentine President Javier Milei, an ally of Trump, is not going to attend the final, citing superstition. Milei said he will watch from home as three-time winner Argentina tries to defend its world crown against 2010 champion Spain.

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