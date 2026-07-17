Live Radio
Home » World News » Spanish Prime Minister Pedro…

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to attend World Cup final against Argentina

The Associated Press

July 17, 2026, 8:08 AM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez plans to attend Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina, his office said Friday.

Spanish King Felipe VI is also expected to watch the game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

U.S. President Donald Trump will also be at the final. Sánchez and Trump have repeatedly clashed on the world diplomatic stage, including over the Iran war, Spain’s spending on NATO, and U.S. support for Israel’s military response in Gaza to the 2023 Hamas attacks.

Argentine President Javier Milei, an ally of Trump, is not going to attend the final, citing superstition. Milei said he will watch from home as three-time winner Argentina tries to defend its world crown against 2010 champion Spain.

___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up