Shanghai science forum photos show China’s AI and robotics advances in rivalry with US

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leading technology companies showcased hundreds of cutting-edge products at the World AI Conference in Shanghai —…

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leading technology companies showcased hundreds of cutting-edge products at the World AI Conference in Shanghai — from advanced robotics to artificial intelligence systems.

The nation’s annual flagship AI event, which was held from July 17 to 20, took place against the backdrop of a heated U.S.-China tech rivalry. More than 1,100 companies participated.

Chinese companies have developed more than 400 humanoid robot products, more than half the world’s total, state media said. Open-source AI models from China are increasingly challenging leading American ones as they are more widely adopted globally.

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