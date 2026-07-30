Monsoon rains trigger house collapse in Lahore, killing 9 family members

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Monsoon rains collapsed the roof of a multistory house in eastern Pakistan, killing at least nine…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Monsoon rains collapsed the roof of a multistory house in eastern Pakistan, killing at least nine family members and injuring several others, officials said Thursday.

Pakistan has been experiencing above-normal rainfall in recent years, with scientists linking the trend to climate change. Although the country contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, research shows it is among the nation’s most vulnerable to climate change.

The deluges have killed over 100 people in rain-related incidents since late June, including 14 children who died after the roof of a tutorial center collapsed.

A loud crash woke up residents of the Baghbanpura neighborhood of Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, Wednesday night when the house crumpled. Emergency crews arrived at the scene as neighbors tried to pull the victims from under the debris.

The rescue operation lasted nearly 24 hours and emergency responders retrieved the bodies of the three families, according to witnesses and a government statement.

Several of the survivors were buried under a massive pile of rubble, according to Punjab’s emergency service. Some are in critical condition.

According to residents, ongoing monsoon rains had weakened the building’s upper roof, which gave way because of poor maintenance. They said the impact triggered a progressive collapse, bringing down the lower floors and the rest of the structure.

Authorities have warned they cannot rule out a repeat of the extreme weather that caused Pakistan’s catastrophic floods in 2022. The floods submerged about one-third of the country, killed 1,737 people and displaced millions.

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