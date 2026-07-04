Mexico fans dream of more wins in the World Cup, singing ‘What if we do?’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican dream at this World Cup can be summed up in a phrase: “And what…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican dream at this World Cup can be summed up in a phrase: “And what if we do?”

The question omits the ending — and what if we do win? — but captures the hope of two generations of Mexicans who were used to defeats and have waited 40 years to see their national team make it to the quarterfinals, something that could happen on Sunday if it beats England.

The phrase — “¿Y si sí?” in Spanish — is also a chant repeated by millions of young people who now have something to believe in, unite them and fill them with excitement: a revamped team that has surprised them since the start of the tournament and remains undefeated without conceding a goal.

“We’ve already broken the curse,” says Elián González, a 22-year-old nursing student.

“This team has given us so much hope. There are so many young players, that’s what has given us a boost and what can take us to the final,” said the young woman from a suburb of the capital, whose mother instilled in her a passion for soccer.

Analysts don’t have high expectations for Mexico to make it to the final, but fans dare to ask: What if they can?

Playing at home is key

On Sunday, Mexicans are ready to celebrate again in the match against England, where Mexico can match its best-ever result: from the 1986 and 1970 World Cups, both held on home soil.

Mexico’s history of victories at Estadio Azteca is in its favor, as is the city’s altitude of over 2,200 meters (7,200 feet).

The English team knows it and has another concern: its opponent’s fans. England has tried to keep secret its base hotel to prevent Mexican supporters from repeating the unbearable serenade they gave Ecuador the night before that match. Some English fans have said on social media that they fear Mexico more than Brazil.

While memes are multiplying, pitting iconic figures from each country against each other — Cantinflas versus James Bond, Freddie Mercury versus Juan Gabriel — and bands like Oasis and Maná have started their predictions, Mexico fans haven’t stopped celebrating since the team’s victory in the opening match against South Africa.

Some might think the viral videos showing the Mexican euphoria are made by artificial intelligence, says David Cávita, 26, but no. “Here, they can make anything fly,” he said, referring to the trend of fans being tossed into the air and then caught by the crowd.

“The vibe here … I’ve never felt anything like it, never in my life, for anything,” says his friend, Esteban Bautista, 21, an engineering student. “We can have the best World Cup ever at home.”

Mexico and the World Cup: an ‘overflowing infatuation’

The power of soccer to unite and inspire is well known, but some believe that in Mexico it goes even further.

“What we’re seeing is like a passionate, overflowing infatuation,” especially among young people who want to feel part of something, leave their frustrations behind, and are supporting a team marked by youth, explains Carlos Cruz, 54, founder of a nonprofit that works with teenagers and now a city official.

Mexico has the youngest player in the tournament, 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, and a naturalized Mexican citizen from a region of Colombia known for drug violence and poverty, Julián Quiñones, both symbols for many, says Cruz.

“Mora is the one who gave us that hope that Mexicans can achieve anything they want,” says Areli Navarrete, a teenager who only recently became interested in football.

“We have a team that has played with passion … and we are eager, anxious, desperate for something to celebrate,” said Omar Gutiérrez, a 46-year-old market analyst who played in the youth ranks of several Mexican teams.

Taking to the streets

Despite the four deaths when more than a million people took to the streets to celebrate Mexico’s victory against Ecuador Tuesday, no one doubts that the capital’s center will be even more crowded on Sunday.

Francisco Guerra’s sons, the 15-year-old triplets Patricio, Jerónimo, and Juan Pablo, have watched three games live, wearing the jerseys of their second-favorite national teams, such as Germany and England, although the latter — Patricio jokes — might end up burned on Sunday. The family has strong ties with an English family with whom they share a chat group that is currently muted.

They dream of going to the Angel of Independence — the iconic location for the celebrations — to see Sunday’s game. Their father is reluctant, although Mexico City has promised more security measures and capped attendance.

Joshua Zayas, 19, will definitely go. He says all it takes is a little caution. “We’ll buy foam, jump around, dance and de-stress, especially now that we just finished the semester at university. It’s really nice to see how we can come together.”

And if Mexico doesn’t win?

“We’ll be incredibly depressed, and who knows how we’ll react,” Zayas said. “But let’s hope they do advance.”

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