Jamaica says 2 citizens deported by US to Eswatini rejected repatriation offers

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s government said two of its three citizens recently deported by the United States to the…

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s government said two of its three citizens recently deported by the United States to the African kingdom of Eswatini have formally declined offers to be repatriated to the Caribbean nation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Thursday that Jamaican officials were still attempting to contact the third citizen.

“During the discussion, the men were advised of the consular assistance available to them and of the government’s readiness to facilitate their return to Jamaica,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Jamaican government advised the pair that authorities “could not determine their immigration status in the United States or secure their return there. Both men maintained that they did not wish to return to Jamaica.”

Contact was established through the Jamaican Consulate in Miami and a legal adviser representing the men, who haven’t been identified.

Jamaica’s outreach followed diplomatic inquiries directed at U.S. officials in Washington, alongside formal representations made to Eswatini’s government through Jamaica’s diplomatic mission in Pretoria, South Africa.

The growing number of third-country deportations by the U.S. government to places including Eswatini have been widely criticized by lawyers and human rights groups.

Eswatini is a tiny kingdom bordering South Africa where the king holds absolute power and has been accused of clamping down on pro-democracy movements.

Orville Etoria, who was the first Jamaican national sent to Eswatini under the program, was repatriated to his country last September.

His lawyers have accused the U.S. of deporting him unlawfully there in July 2025 and said that he and others were repeatedly denied visits by a lawyer.

Etoria was repatriated with help from the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, a U.N. agency.

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