Death toll rises as international crews try to salvage capsized ferry in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The confirmed death toll from the recent capsizing of a state ferry off Guyana’s coast rose…

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The confirmed death toll from the recent capsizing of a state ferry off Guyana’s coast rose to 72 on Thursday, with more bodies recovered as a multinational team struggled to salvage the partially submerged vessel.

Of the estimated 179 people aboard, 76 people were rescued. The government has estimated that 100 may have died in the accident, which would make it the worst marine tragedy on record for the South American nation.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said late Thursday that crews have widened the search area and are determined to find all those who were aboard so loved ones can bury them with dignity.

“The government of Guyana continues to stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time and will ensure that every available resource is deployed until the operation is brought to a safe and dignified conclusion,” he said.

The 87-year-old MV Barima departed the capital, Georgetown, on Saturday and was headed to Port Kaituma when it began taking on water and capsized in Atlantic waters off the Essequibo coast.

Phillips said that the ferry was not insured, and that the government is paying for the funeral and other related expenses.

Divers from countries including Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago are trying to salvage the vessel, with officials saying they hope to inspect it for any possible damage that could shed light on what happened.

Police have launched a criminal investigation and detained three people so far, including the rescued captain and a crew member authorities say tested positive for marijuana.

Also detained is the marine superintendent responsible for overseeing the loading of the ferry. The government maintains it was under capacity in both people and cargo, but survivors have told reporters that they believe the vessel was overloaded.

The ship’s manifest listed 116 passengers and 17 crew, but authorities believe as many as 179 people were aboard.

A growing number of Guyanese are questioning why it took so long to rescue people, with some survivors telling The Associated Press that they spent hours in the water.

Phillips has asked for patience and said officials are awaiting the conclusion of an investigation. Its findings will be reviewed by a commission of inquiry, which has not yet been established.

Asked why an 87-year-old ferry was still in service, the government has said it had acquired a new vessel from India in recent months to replace the MV Barima, but waiting on the completion of a new pier at Port Kaituma needed to accommodate it.

The MV Barima was last dry docked in 2024 for major repairs and was scheduled for additional work in October.

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