Colombia’s Petro calls on supporters to defend economic reforms in his last presidential speech

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro called Monday on his supporters to protect his government’s social and…

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro called Monday on his supporters to protect his government’s social and economic reforms and resist any efforts by the incoming administration to change the nation’s labor laws.

The left-wing leader accused Israel and the United States of interfering in Colombia’s recent presidential election, in a lengthy speech Monday that marked the nation’s Independence Day and that he said would be his last as the nation’s head of state.

President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, a conservative lawyer and dual U.S.-Colombian citizen, has promised to cut government spending by up to 40% and draft labor laws that will enable companies to hire employees on an hourly basis. He will be sworn in on Aug. 7.

Petro doubled down on accusations of electoral fraud, saying he would soon provide evidence on how vote tallies were rigged with the help of software supplied by Israel. Colombia’s electoral authorities have dismissed allegations of fraud.

Petro also urged his supporters to mobilize “by the millions” and organize strikes if the nation’s incoming government tries to change labor laws, which have increased overtime pay and made it harder for companies in Colombia to hire workers on short-term contracts.

“We must exercise our opposition in the streets, and resist peacefully … but in an overwhelming manner,” Petro said.

Political tensions have increased in Colombia following the June 21 presidential election, which de la Espriella won by a small margin of 250,000 votes. The losing candidate, Petro ally Iván Cepeda, initially recognized the results, but later said that if de la Espriella does not renounce his U.S. citizenship, he will not acknowledge him as a legitimate head of state.

Criminal defense lawyer de la Espriella entered politics last year after running a Florida law firm that represented high-profile clients, including former leaders of Colombian paramilitary groups and businessmen charged with money laundering.

The lawyer has promised to cancel peace talks between Colombia’s government and rebel groups, while implementing an iron-fisted approach to crime that includes building mega prisons, modeled after the CECOT penitentiary in El Salvador.

De la Espriella has also said he would like to reduce taxes on businesses, so that they can afford to pay workers higher wages. Under the Petro administration the nation’s minimum wage was almost doubled to around $550 a month.

De la Espriella was endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump in the run-up to the election, prompting accusations of interference in Colombia’s domestic affairs.

Petro said Monday that Trump’s support for de la Espriella, should be a reason to annul the results.

Colombia’s electoral authorities have certified de la Espriella’s victory, and the president-elect has said he would like to stage his inauguration ceremony at a military base as a way to show his support for the nation’s armed forces.

The president-elect said Monday that rebel groups, including the National Liberation Army and FARC holdout groups, are offering hitmen up to a million dollars to kill him. De la Espriella has promised to take a tougher stance against these groups, which have become increasingly powerful in rural areas, where they profit from the drug trade.

Sergio Guzmán, a political risk analyst in Bogota, said that de la Espriella will have to make some concessions as he attempts to implement budget cuts or build new prisons because the conservative lawyer lacks a majority in Congress.

Petro on Monday hinted that he could stay in politics by serving as the president of his political party, the Historical Pact.

Petro’s goal now, Guzmán said, “is to prove that he is still influential” and that his administration’s priorities “will not fade away” but will be part of a movement that will endure in Colombian politics.

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