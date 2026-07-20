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Photos of police cracking down on India’s youth-led ‘cockroach’ movement in New Delhi

The Associated Press

July 20, 2026, 8:26 PM

NEW DELHI (AP) — Supporters of India’s youth-led “cockroach” movement faced police batons and tear gas as they tried to march to Parliament to demand the education minister’s resignation. The Cockroach Janta Party emerged in May after a Supreme Court judge compared unemployed youth to “cockroaches.” Leaks of exam papers crucial to the future of many young people had sparked public anger. The movement has taken on political weight and called for more widespread reforms. Senior officials have taken a hard line against the movement.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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