Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns match the major championship record with 62s at the British Open

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns each matched the major championship scoring record of 62 on Friday…

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns each matched the major championship scoring record of 62 on Friday in the British Open, with one celebration far different from the other.

Herbert missed a 5-foot par putt on the tough 18th hole at Royal Birkdale that would have given the Australian the record alone.

Two groups later, Burns capped off an astonishing birdie-birdie-birdie finish when the American holed out from a greenside bunker for his 62 on the par-70 Royal Birkdale links. It was the first birdie of the day on the 18th hole.

The record was first set by Branden Grace in 2017, also at Royal Birkdale. It had been matched four times since then at two majors.

The amazing rounds came one week after Haeran Ryu set the women’s major record with a 60 at the Evian Championship in France, where all lowest scores in LPGA majors have been set.

Herbert’s round was simply flawless until the final hole. He was 8-under par through 12 holes, and he reached 9 under with his 7-foot birdie putt on No. 16. After missing a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th, he came up short of the 18th green and putted to 5 feet below the cup.

But he pulled the par putt and bent over with his hands on knees, realizing his shot at history.

“The nerves were going, but I thought I handled it well,” Herbert said. “It wasn’t meant to be. So it was a strange one, knocking that in and knowing I tied the record, but feeling like it might be one of the best chances we’ve ever had to shoot a 61.”

And Burns too

Before the spectators at Birkdale could stop buzzing, Burns came charging through to join Herbert. Burns, who wasn’t planning to be at The Open until his wife gave birth to their second child earlier than expected, holed a 40-foot birdie putt from off the 16th green, made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th and then holed out from the bunker left of the 18th green.

It was reminiscent of Rickie Fowler becoming the first player with 62 in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, and two groups later Xander Schauffele matching the record.

The following year, Schauffele shot 9-under 62 in the first round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, and Shane Lowry shot 62 in the third round.

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