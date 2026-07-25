At least 35 people killed after buses collide in Syria, state media reports

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least 35 people have been killed and dozens injured after two buses collided on a…

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least 35 people have been killed and dozens injured after two buses collided on a highway linking the Syrian capital with the eastern province of Deir el-Zour on Saturday, state media reported.

Around 30 people were injured in the crash between a civilian bus and an Interior Ministry bus on the desert highway, the SANA news agency cited a health ministry official as saying.

Syrian military helicopters were reported to be involved in the operation at the scene.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

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