India’s education minister resigns after weeks of protests against him

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s education minister resigned on Saturday after weeks of protests that demanded his removal over alleged…

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s education minister resigned on Saturday after weeks of protests that demanded his removal over alleged leaks in some of the country’s most competitive entrance exams and irregularities in the education system.

The move marked the first major concession from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after the Cockroach movement held weeks of nationwide demonstrations, sit-ins and hunger strikes demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

The demonstrations have become one of the most visible signs of public dissent against Modi’s government in recent years, with thousands returning to the streets even after police used tear gas and batons this week to disperse marchers trying to reach Parliament.

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