A Czech military helicopter crashes at an air force base, killing 1 soldier on board

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech army Venom helicopter with five soldiers onboard crashed on Thursday, killing at least one, officials…

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech army Venom helicopter with five soldiers onboard crashed on Thursday, killing at least one, officials said.

The accident took place around noon (1000 GMT) at an air force base in Náměšt nad Oslavou located 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Prague, the Czech military said.

The regional rescue service said one person didn’t survive the crash, while three others were injured and transported to hospitals.

The military didn’t immediately release any more details about the crash, nor about the injuries to the soldiers.

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