A boat transporting students from exams sinks in Congo, killing at least 20, authorities say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A wooden boat transporting students back from state exams sank in central Congo, killing at least…

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A wooden boat transporting students back from state exams sank in central Congo, killing at least 20 people, authorities said. The vessel was traveling in Kasai province when it sank while entering the confluence of the Sankuru and Kasai rivers, according to witnesses.

Deadly boating tragedies are common in the central African country, where late-night travels and overcrowded vessels are often blamed. Poor safety standards and lack of infrastructure in remote parts of the country also contribute to the hundreds killed in boat disasters in recent years.

“There were 80 survivors and 20 bodies,” said Francois Kabula, administrator of the Ilebo territory in Kasai province, where the sinking happened Friday.

However, Tshikudi Jean, who witnessed the crash, told The Associated Press that the boat was carrying over 200 people.

“The shipowners of the DRC are only after money and don’t care about human lives,” François Malepo, president of the Ilebo civil society organization said.

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