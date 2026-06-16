UK military investigates report that Russian warship fired warning shots at yacht in the Channel

LONDON (AP) — The British military is investigating a report that a Russian warship fired warning shots at a yacht…

LONDON (AP) — The British military is investigating a report that a Russian warship fired warning shots at a yacht in the English Channel.

The Ministry of Defense says “we are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel” on Tuesday.

It comes after a U.K.-registered yacht said it was fired on by a Russian navy vessel south of the Isle of Wight, outside U.K. territorial waters.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

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