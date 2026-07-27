Hong Kong democracy activist allowed to stay in UK for 6 months after immigration trouble

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wu Chi-wai was granted permission to remain in the U.K. as a…

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wu Chi-wai was granted permission to remain in the U.K. as a visitor, his lawyer said Tuesday, where he has reunited with his family after being locked up in the city’s prison for more than five years.

Paul Harris, who represents Wu, told The Associated Press early Tuesday that immigration authorities had sent a letter to his attorneys saying Wu, the former chairman of Hong Kong’s once-biggest pro-democracy party, was being granted permission to remain as a visitor for six months. Wu’s family resides in the U.K.

Wu declined to comment.

The British authorities’ decision came after Wu’s entry on a seven-day immigration bail last week raised widespread concerns from rights groups and Hong Kongers living in the U.K. and the Chinese territory.

Wu was one of 47 activists charged in 2021 in Hong Kong’s biggest case under a Beijing-imposed security law that crushed a previously thriving democracy movement. He was sentenced in 2024 to four years and five months in prison for conspiracy to commit subversion over his role in an unofficial primary election.

Wu said in an AP interview Sunday that he was only allowed to stay in Britain until Wednesday as U.K. border authorities believed he might have other goals beyond just visiting, including seeking long-term residency. He worried that would cut short his plans to spend time with his family after years of separation. He also feared the immigration record could affect his future visits to his family in the U.K. again.

The Home Office confirmed Monday local time that Wu will not be removed on Wednesday and that he has permission to enter the U.K.

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Associated Press writer Brian Melley in London contributed to this report.

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