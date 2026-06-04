UK lawmaker says she is suing Elon Musk’s company over fake Grok bikini images

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker said Thursday she is suing Elon Musk’s company xAI for invasion of privacy, alleging…

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker said Thursday she is suing Elon Musk’s company xAI for invasion of privacy, alleging that fake images of her were created using the Grok chatbot.

Jess Asato, a legislator with the governing Labour Party, says someone used Grok to create fake images of her in a bikini without her consent in January after she criticized the spread of deepfake pornography online.

She filed a claim Wednesday at the High Court in London, citing misuse of private information under the Data Protection Act.

She is seeking damages and says she wants to create a precedent that companies can be held liable for the design of their AI systems.

“Nobody would be able to walk up to me in the street and strip me and put me in a bikini, and I don’t see why anybody should be able to do that to me online, because the feeling, while it is not quite the same, is very similar,” she said. “It is like somebody has digitally stripped me without my consent.”

Asato said she hopes others will join the claim.

Amid an international outcry about deepfake pornography, Musk’s company said in January it would no longer allow Grok users to edit images of real people to remove their clothing.

A law passed last year in the U.K. made it illegal to create or request a non-consensual deepfake image of an adult. But Asato says xAI should be held accountable for harm that has already been done.

“Once the damage is done, the damage is done,” she said. “If you think about any other products, like a car, for example, that might have been manufactured with a fault, it doesn’t matter if, you know, the cars get recalled and the faults are fixed and no more harm is done.”

xAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

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